Fire at apartment building in East Moline

Emergency crews respond to a fire at an apartment building on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline on August 1, 2019. (Joshua Vinson, OurQuadCities.com)

Firefighters are on the scene in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline for an apartment fire.

Firefighters breaking windows to the Johnson apartment building as this fire is still ongoing.

11th Street at 15th Avenue is closed in East Moline.

Several fire departments are on the scene from many surrounding cities.

Police told Local 4 News everyone got out the building we will be briefed about the fire as soon as they gather all the details.

The smoke from this fire just darken the entire sky… flames are still coming from the top of this apartment building



I’ll be live at 5 and 6 to give you all the latest pic.twitter.com/ZSOJR6gNcB — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) August 1, 2019

Water main break just down the block from the fire — water coming out of the street and sidewalk. However, I’m told they are still getting a lot of pressure from the fire hydrants nearby pic.twitter.com/H3gG8D8J0g — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) August 1, 2019

This smoke is very thick out here — we are all struggling to breathe at this point pic.twitter.com/VPYlxq1Rfy — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) August 1, 2019

What we know now:



