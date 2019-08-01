Fire at apartment building in East Moline

Firefighters are on the scene in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline for an apartment fire.
Firefighters breaking windows to the Johnson apartment building as this fire is still ongoing.
11th Street at 15th Avenue is closed in East Moline.
Several fire departments are on the scene from many surrounding cities.
Police told Local 4 News everyone got out the building we will be briefed about the fire as soon as they gather all the details.
