Emergency crews respond to a fire at Atlas Roofing in East Moline. Photo by Bryan Bobb

UPDATE No injuries were reported in a fire at Atlas Roofing.

According to the East Moline Fire Department Lieutenant Greg Elden, around noon on Friday, they received an alert from the fire suppression system at the company. The crews were able to locate the fire and extinguish it completely in sometime.

Estimate of the total property damage is not available at this time.

Rock Island and Silvis Fire Departments assisted the East Moline Fire Department.

EARLIER The fire has been extinguished. Our reporter at the scene saw the crews take part of the wall down to get access to the building.

Crews at Atlas Roofing in East Moline extinguished the fire on Friday afternoon. Photo by Bryan Bobb.

EARLIER Emergency crews are responding to a fire at Atlas Roofing in East Moline. No other information is available at this time.

