The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a fire call at the Westerlin Residence Center on the Augustana College campus on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

When Local 4 News arrived on the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Augustana reported through Twitter that there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished by firefighters. Also, there appears to be no structural damage to the building.

Westerlin Residence Hall update:



Fire is under control. The fire department continues to work.



Please stay away from the area.



You will continue to get updates via email. — Augustana College (@Augustana_IL) May 10, 2021