Emergency crews respond to a report of a fire at SouthPark Mall in Moline on December 16, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: SouthPark Mall will remain closed for the rest of the day.

EARLIER UPDATE: Officials say the fire started in a store outside Von Maur in SouthPark Mall just before 11 a.m. and everyone was evacuated from the mall.

The fire is contained but officials were not sure when the mall would be reopened to customers.

The cause is not known at this time.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the fire started inside Von Maur.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews responded to a fire at SouthPark Mall in Moline on Monday morning.

Crews investigated as shoppers were evacuated.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.