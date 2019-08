The Galesburg Fire Department is reminding the public to check their dehumidifiers after a recent fire caused by one that had been recalled.

"Recently, the Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire that had been caused by a dehumidifier, and this isn’t the first time," Battalion Chief Randy Hovind wrote in a an email. "Galesburg is not alone with this problem. Throughout the US, malfunctioning dehumidifiers have sparked fires. Even if the fire is contained to the dehumidifier, the smoke damage throughout the home can be extensive, dangerous to breathe and expensive to clean. For years, companies have recalled possibly hazardous dehumidifiers. Consumers should take down the model number on their unit and search to see if it is recalled. If it is, turn it off immediately and contact the company for a repair or refund."