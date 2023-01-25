Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, to a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline.
The complex is located in the 3700 block of 53rd Street. The Moline Fire Department and others are at the scene.
The Moline Police Department posted on social media that 53rd Street between 38th Avenue and 36th Avenue has been closed.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.