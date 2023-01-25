Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, to a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline.

Moline Fire Department crews battled a fire in the 3700 block of 53rd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 (photo by Dave Logan).

The complex is located in the 3700 block of 53rd Street. The Moline Fire Department and others are at the scene.

The Moline Police Department posted on social media that 53rd Street between 38th Avenue and 36th Avenue has been closed.