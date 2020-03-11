Fire at Two Rivers YMCA in Moline

Police and fire crews responded to the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline after one of the organization’s newly-installed saunas caught on fire just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was first on the scene of a fire that took place tonight at Two Rivers YMCA, located near the 2000 block of 53rd Street in Moline.

The YMCA had just installed two new saunas in the women’s locker room Tuesday. Shortly before 6 p.m., employees noticed flames coming from the ceiling of one of the saunas.

Multiple dozens of people were in the building at the time, and everyone evacuated without any injuries.

Police and fire crews responded momentarily to put the fire out.

The incident is still under investigation, and employees are unsure at this time as to whether they will reopen for business tonight.

Stay tuned to FOX 18 News at 9 p.m. and Local 4 News at 10 p.m. tonight for video footage from the scene of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.