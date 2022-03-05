A home was badly damaged Saturday evening following a fire that broke out in a Colona neighborhood.

The call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and crews responded to the 200 block of 6th Street.

Everyone, including pets, escaped the house safely without injuries.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

More information will be provided when available.

Crews respond to a fire that badly damaged a home around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of 6th Street, Colona. (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)

