The marquee at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, Walcott, caught fire late Monday. Photo by Bryan Bobb.

Firefighters were on the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday when the marquee at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, Walcott, caught fire.

Our Local 4 News crew saw Walcott, Durant and Blue Grass crews at the scene. The fire appeared to be contained to the marquee.

We do not know how much damage there was or the cause. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will update with details when they become available.