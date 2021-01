Several area emergency crews responded to a fire call at Spencer Tower in Rock Island just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

The fire was reported to be on the 6th floor of the building.

Local 4 News, the first station at the scene, witnessed three people being taken away in ambulances.

It appears that people are being allowed back in to Spencer Towers apartments in Rock Island after a fire broke out this afternoon.



