Fire caused estimated $45,000 damage to Burlington home Thursday

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, December 30. The Battalion Chief arrived at 4:38 p.m. and reported smoke and fire from the first floor of the single family residence located at 1413 Gnahn Street in Burlington. The West Burlington Fire Department and off-duty Burlington firefighters assisted with the blaze. Firefighters entered the home through a basement door and contained the fire to the first floor.

(Google Maps)

Damage to the house is estimated at $25,000 to the structure and $20,000 to contents. The residence had multiple working smoke detectors. No one was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. The cause of fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments.

Twelve on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call with an additional five off-duty Burlington firefighters. Nine West Burlington firefighters, Superior Ambulance, Burlington Police Department, Alliant Energy and Gas,1800 Board up and the Red Cross assisted. Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:35 p.m.