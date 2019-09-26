Fire causes $30,000 in property damage

Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire in Moline late Wednesday that caused an estimated $30,000 in property damage.

The Moline Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of 11th Street around 11:29 p.m. Wednesday evening for a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out of the first and second floors of an unoccupied building.

“The fire attack was difficult and conditions quickly deteriorated, leading to crews exiting the structure for an exterior attack,” Moline Fire Department Deputy Chief Travis Noyd said in a news release. “After ventilation operations the attack was converted to interior operations once again with secondary search and fire extinguishment. Fire overhaul was completed post-extinguishment along with the initiation of fire investigation. A neighboring residence was briefly evacuated during fire containment. All residents were able to return to their home after the fire was controlled.”

The Moline Fire Department was assisted by the Rock Island Fire Department, Moline Police Department, AMT Ambulance, East Moline Fire Department, Mid American Energy, Moline Second Alarmers and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department. Estimated property damage of $30,000 to the building and contents.