Fire causes an estimated $12,500 worth of damage to Bettendorf home

Crews responded to a structure fire near the 1600 block of Queens Drive at approximately 11:01 a.m. Sunday in Bettendorf.

When Bettendorf Fire arrived at the scene, they found black smoke coming from the front door and ventilation stack of the residence. Upon entering the home, they quickly extinguished the fire, which was located in the basement.

The fire did an estimated total of $12,500 in damage to the residence and its contents.

Bettendorf Fire was assisted on the scene by Davenport Fire, Riverdale Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, Medic EMS and MidAmerican Energy.

There is no word as to what caused the fire, and the incident is currently being investigated.

