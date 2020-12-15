Fire causes heavy damage to furniture store

UPDATE: The Davenport Fire Department has released more information about the fire at the Simply Amish furniture store.

According to the fire department, when crews first arrived they found heavy fire conditions from the loading dock area and heavy smoke from the roof. An additional truck company was called in when they realized the size of the fire.

Fire fighters first attacked the fire from the outside of the building and cut holes in the roof for ventilation.

Once the fire was reduced, they were able to enter the building to fully extinguish the fire.

There was significant smoke and fire damage to the building and the contents within the store.

Crews will remain at the scene to extinguish any hot spots and to investigate a cause to the fire.

Traffic is no longer being detoured to avoid the area.

EARLIER: A fire caused heavy damage Tuesday to the Simply Amish furniture store on Welcome Way in Davenport.

The call came in a little after 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the loading dock.

The first crew was able to get it mostly knocked down.

Officials don’t believe anyone was inside at the time. No firefighters were injured.