Fire chief retires after more than 40 years of service in community

Aledo’s fire chief retired Sunday after more than four decades of serving the community.

Dennis Litwiler’s career spanned a total of 44 years, and he was a fire chief for 20 of those years.

Litwiler grew up in a firefighter family — his father a part of the Aledo Fire Department family as well.

He and his family saluted by the community he cares so much about.

“I look around this room today, and there’s firemen from all over the county,” said Litwiler during an open house Sunday at the Aledo Fire Station. “It’s just a great brotherhood of firefighters, and we support each other, and I appreciate their support today.”

Litwiler says he’ll be enjoying retirement by spending more time with his family.

Tony Myers, a 27-year department veteran, will take over for Litwiler as fire chief in Aledo.