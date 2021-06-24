Fire crews, administrators on scene after school fire Thursday night

Firefighters and administrators were at McKinley Elementary School, 1716 Kenwood Ave., Davenport, after a fire broke out about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw fire alarms flash inside the structure. The smell of smoke hung in the area.

No one was inside the building at the time, and there were no injuries. Administrators and fire crews were at the school to assess damage.

We do not know how the fire started or what the damage estimate is.