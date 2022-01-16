Fire crews battle two fires Saturday

Davenport firefighters battled two structure fires – one at a business and one at a home – on Saturday.

A business sustains major damage

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., crews responded to Shred-it, 7441 Vine Street Court. A caller saw black smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building., according to Davenport firefighters.

The business was closed at the time, so crews had to force an exterior door to gain entry. Crews quickly located the fire and begin to extinguish it. The roof of the building had several skylights that burned through and overhead doors to assist the fire department with ventilation, a news release says.

Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes but remained on scene for about three hours to remove burnt debris from the building. The north end of the building and contents sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. MidAmerican Energy assisted with control of utilities and Davenport Public Works assisted with debris removal.

The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel, the release says. No one was injured.

Everyone escapes residence blaze

About 7:15 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1900 Block of W. 70th Street.

The caller was a passerby who saw flames coming from the windows of a small, two-story, residence. Crews arrived to see fire showing from a basement window at the front of the home.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the interior fire while others coordinated a search of the home. No one was in the residence when the fire started, the release says

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes but crews remained on the scene for two hours to check for hidden fire.

All occupants were outside the residence when the fire department arrived. They were displaced by the fire but the Red Cross was not needed. One firefighter suffered a minor injury that did not require medical attention, the release says.

MidAmerican Energy assisted with control of gas and electric to the home.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.