Davenport Firefighters and a Hazardous Materials Team managed a vapor cloud moving across Hillandale Road late Tuesday.

Davenport Firefighters responded to a smoke investigation about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Research Parkway, a news release says.

Crews at first responded with one engine company, but, after investigation, upgraded to four apparatus, one command vehicle and the Hazardous Materials Team for a total response of 17 personnel.

The caller was a passerby who saw a low-level cloud coming from a building and moving across Hillandale Road. Crews also saw the vapor cloud that appeared heavier than air coming from the west side of a building and moving north across Hillandale Road.

The vapor release was coming from a large liquid nitrogen tank on the west side of the building, the news release says.

Firefighters and Davenport Police closed down Hillandale to traffic until the release could be resolved. “The responsible parties for the business arrived and after further investigation, the release was due to an open valve that operates a piece of equipment within the building,” the news release says.

The valve was closed and within minutes the outside vapor cloud dissipated. There was no damage to the building and no injuries were reported.

Hillandale Road was opened to normal traffic and the building was turned over to “the responsible parties,” the new release says.