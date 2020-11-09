Fire crews on scene of blaze more than 24 hours after inferno began

Fire crews remained on the scene of an inferno in Milan more than 24 hours after the blaze began.

Crews continued to pour water on the smoldering structure of the Wilbert Vault facility, 636 10th Ave. W., at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The front of the facility is left in rubble.

Smoke continued to hang in the air in the area where firefighters began to fight the fire, which sent flames blasting 40 or 50 feet in the air late Saturday.

Local 4 News could not reach anyone at Blackhawk Fire Protection District late Sunday. We will continue to provide details as they become available.

Fire crews remain on the scene Sunday night, more than 24 hours after an inferno at the Wilber Vault building in Milan. Firefighters continued to address the still-smoldering structure shortly after 8 pm Sunday. The blaze began about 7 pm Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7Galc5Oj2G — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 9, 2020