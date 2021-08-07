Fire crews remain at house fire location early Saturday

There were no apparent injuries from a house fire that started shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of 30th Avenue, East Moline.

Crews from several multiple fire districts saw flames coming from the back of the house, near Ridgewood Elementary School, when they arrived. Firefighters soon extinguished the blaze, while neighbors gathered to comfort the woman who lives in the home.

We do not know the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they are available.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on 30th Ave. and 10th St., East Moline. pic.twitter.com/LO7B9wrSk9 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) August 7, 2021