Fire crews respond to 2nd active fire in less than three hours

Rock Island firefighters responded to their second active fire call in less than three hours about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews were on the scene at a home on the corner of 13th Street and 5 1/2 Avenue, across the street from the Rock Island Police Department.

At 9:30 p.m., crews were trying to get to the seat of the fire. Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw that no flames were visible at that time, but smoke was pouring from the roof of the house.

Firefighters said no one was home. Across 5th Avenue is the fire station, where someone walked up, rang the bell, and notified crews the house was ablaze.

The Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department was called in for mutual aid.