Davenport fire crews were at Chuck’s Tap, 1731 W. 6th St., early Sunday.

Davenport Police helped divert drivers from the area shortly after 12:15 a.m. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters with flashlights investigate the second floor of the structure.

We do not know how much damage the fire caused or how it started. We will follow up with firefighters later Sunday for details on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.