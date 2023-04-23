Crews from multiple fire districts are responding to an incident in Bettendorf this morning.

Fire trucks from the Bettendorf, Riverdale and Arsenal fire departments are responding to a call in the 800 block of Devils Glen Road this morning. Crews are still on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. An Arsenal fire vehicle and Bettendorf police car are currently blocking the intersection of Devil’s Glen Road and State Street, so drivers should avoid that area.

This is a developing story and Local 4 News will have more details as they become available.