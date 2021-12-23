Fire damaged Colona home Thursday afternoon

Fire damaged the home at 528 South 3rd Street in Colona Thursday afternoon.

(Google Maps)

The Colona Fire Department responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. A witness said it looked like one room is a complete loss, and the basement may have significant damage. One resident was home but outside at the time of the fire and reported that the blaze started in the basement, went out through a window and damaged the exterior of the home.

The fire is under investigation for cause and damage amount. The Colona Fire Department received assistance from the Coal Valley, Carbon Cliff/Barstow, Hampton and Silvis fire departments.