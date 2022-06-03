The Moline Fire Department was called to a structure fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing, located at 1612 Seventh Street on June 3 at approximately 10:40 a.m. The first fire units arrived on the scene in approximately five minutes and noted that the building was showing light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the rear of the building.

Firefighters initiated suppression efforts and the fire was quickly extinguished. A primary search of the involved structure, as well as adjoining businesses was completed with no findings, as all occupants were able to safely exit on their own.

Fire crews remained on scene for nearly two hours to complete overhaul operations and ensure the fire didn’t spread. Damage is estimated at $45,000, including damage to the building and its contents. Preliminary findings show the cause of the fire as being electrical in nature and originating at the incoming mast.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying four engine companies, two ambulances, and one command vehicle. The Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy and the Moline Second Alarmers assisted in the efforts.