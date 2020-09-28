Fire damages home in Camanche

The Camanche Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 1930 9th Avenue around 3:30 on Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the home. The fire was located in the kitchen and fire fighters were able to extinguish it. Smoke was also cleared from the home using positive ventilation.

One person was taken from the scene by ambulance for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire appears to have started by a microwave oven that was left unattended while in use.

Fire damage was mostly in the kitchen, but there was smoke damage throughout the home. Damages are estimated at $50,000.

The Camanche Fire Department was assisted by the Camanche Police Department, Clinton Fire Department and Camanche Public Works.