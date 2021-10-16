Fire department announces two promotions

The Clinton Fire Department is pleased to announce the promotion of two of its employees.

Ryan Killean, a driver and engineer, is being promoted to lieutenant.

He was hired by the fire department Monday, Dec. 12, 2011.

Killean has an associate’s degree in fire science from Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids.

He is a certified Iowa/National Register paramedic, firefighter 1, firefighter 2, driver operator-pumper, driver operator – aerial, fire instructor and fire officer 1.

Alex Sellna, a firefighter and paramedic, is being promoted to driver engineer.

He was hired by the fire department Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Sellna has an associate’s degree in fire science from Kirkwood Community College.

He is a certified Iowa/National Register paramedic, firefighter 1, firefighter 2, driver operator-pumper and driver-operator – aerial.

Both promotions will take effect Monday, Nov. 1.