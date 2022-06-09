We’ve seen so many Quad-City area efforts to help the people of Ukraine. One of the more unique ways to help involves the Muscatine Fire Department.

Two retired ambulances are past the mileage limit for use in Muscatine. But they could become life-savers in Ukraine, where ambulances have been destroyed in the fighting.

Muscatine Fire Department Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer said the ambulances have served the city of Muscatine for nearly 12 years.

“These ambulances have over 250,000 miles a piece, and they really can’t be used for EMS services anymore,” said Ronzheimer.

The fire department decided to donate two ambulances after learning about the need for more medical supplies.

“Ukraine Medical Association of North America was accepting donations, so we reached out to them put us in contact with OSF Saint Francis,” Ronzheimer said.

A representatives said more ambulance medical equipment is needed.

“We’ll get them to Chicago.They’ll get on trucks in Chicago and ship to Philadelphia,” Ronzheimer said. “And by the end of next week, hopefully they’ll be in use in Ukraine, helping their emergency medical services out.”

Three Muscatine Firefighters volunteered to take the ambulances to Chicago.