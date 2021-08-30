Fire department earns international accreditation status

The Davenport Fire Department has earned accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

This means the department met the criteria established through the commission’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. This is the third time Davenport Fire Department successfully completed the accreditation process, a news release says.

As a part of the process, the accreditation status is granted for a five-year time period, with annual compliance reports due every July.

Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said the department is one of about 290 agencies worldwide to achieve the status. “The

accreditation process shows our community that the Davenport Fire Department demonstrates continual self-assessment, looks for opportunities for improvement, and is transparent and accountable through third-party verification and validation,” he said.