Fire department giving away, installing smoke alarms to those in need

The Davenport Fire Department’s “Sound the Alarm” campaign is in full force.

Typically a one-day event, this year’s initiative has been extended for an entire month.

The department has partnered with the Red Cross to provide smoke alarms to anyone who needs them.

Davenport firefighters will come to your home and install them free of charge, all in the hopes of keeping the community safer.

“Smoke alarms truly save lives. We need to get to that situation as quick as possible and handle it,” said Davenport Fire Department Lt. Zach Soliz. “Having a working smoke alarm is a game changer for us. We don’t want anybody to be harmed by fires. We don’t want people displaced by fires.”

The “Sound the Alarm” campaign wraps up on Saturday, May 8. More information about it is here.

