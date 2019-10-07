Fire department partnership plans to stop fires faster

Working together to stop fires faster is the goal of the new partnership between the Davenport and Bettendorf Fire Departments.

It went in to effect Monday.

Their agreement makes it possible for either department to respond to fires near the border of the two cities.

Crews from both departments could be dispatched to the same location.

“It’s a time thing, so we’re trying to get as many resources on scene in a timely fashion and that’s what ultimately saves lives and property,” said Troy Said, Assistant Chief Bettendorf Fire Department.

The shared response territory has a northern border of Interstate 80. The southern border is the Mississippi River. The western border is Eastern Avenue in Davenport. The eastern border is Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf.

Fire crews from either department could be dispatched to help with a structure fire anywhere in this location.

Citizens who live in the shared response area don’t have to do anything different to receive the help.

“No one in the community is going to notice anything any different, other than the fact that you may sometimes see a Bettendorf fire truck show up at a fire scene if it’s in Davenport,” said Mike Carlsten, Davenport Fire Chief.

Carlsten said there will be no funding exchange because of the partnership.

“We figured it out that each community would be responding about the same amount of times within the borders established,” Carlsten said.

Both departments plan to respond the same way as they would to a structure fire before the partnership.

“Our ultimate goal is to make it safer for the citizens in Davenport and Bettendorf,” said Said.