Fire department plans to conduct ice-rescue training

The City of Rock Island Fire Department will conduct its annual ice-rescue training at Sunset Marina this month.

To conduct the training, a section of ice must be breached just off of the 100 dock, a news release says. Those who are ice fishing are urged to avoid the area being used for training.

The fire department reminds those planning to ice fish should stay off ice less than four inches thick. New ice is usually stronger than old ice, the release says. Four inches of clear, newly formed ice may support one person on foot, while a foot or more of old, partially thawed ice may not.

It is recommended that anglers carry a rope or flotation device to help assist if someone falls through the ice. Wearing a life jacket/personal flotation device is always recommended when fishing offshore, including when ice fishing.

For more information, contact the Rock Island Fire Department at 309-732-2800.