Officials from SSAB and Wendling Quarries with Fire Department Staff, next to donated steel panels.

The Clinton Fire Department recently received the final pieces that will allow them to complete the training towers at their training facility.

SSAB, a highly specialized global steel company in Blue Grass, donated around 17,000 pounds of ¼ inch steel plates that will be used to complete the towers. Wendling Quarries transported the steel to the facility.

According to a press release from the city, “we are grateful for these and other donations, as it will allow us to finish this project, and ensure a first-class facility for our current and future firefighters.”