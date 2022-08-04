The Clinton Fire Department recently received the final pieces that will allow them to complete the training towers at their training facility.
SSAB, a highly specialized global steel company in Blue Grass, donated around 17,000 pounds of ¼ inch steel plates that will be used to complete the towers. Wendling Quarries transported the steel to the facility.
According to a press release from the city, “we are grateful for these and other donations, as it will allow us to finish this project, and ensure a first-class facility for our current and future firefighters.”