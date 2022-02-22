A new Fire/EMS Explorer Post will be sponsored by the Muscatine Fire Department to provide a hands-on program for boys and girls ages 14-21 to learn about careers in fire and EMS.

“There was an explorer post a couple of years ago and we are bringing it back,” Benjamin Barrett, Muscatine firefighter, said.

An informational night will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday at the Public Safety Building, 312 East Fifth Street, Muscatine.

“This is a great opportunity to learn about careers in Fire and EMS,” Barrett said. “Explorers get hands-on experience in a variety of career opportunities. They will also have the opportunity to earn certifications in areas like CPR.”

Fire and EMS careers include firefighters, forest firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), fire marshals, fire inspector/investigator, disaster responders, emergency managers, search and rescue services, shelter managers, lifeguard, and ski patrol.

The program emphasizes five areas including career opportunities with hands-on, interactive experiences and learning how to develop potential contacts that may broaden employment options. Developing life skills is an emphasis to facilitate positive social interactions, citizenship encourages the desire to help others while respecting the basic rights of others. The Explorer program also emphasizes character development, which will help participants make ethical choices while facilitating service-learning opportunities.

The program also helps with a leadership experience, giving youth leaders the opportunity to coordinate program activities while learning leadership skills through the Explorer’s training material.

For more information. email Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hartman at mhartman@muscatineiowa.gov or Firefighter Benjamin Barrett at bbarrett@muscatineiowa.gov. Those interested also can call the Public Safety Building at 563-263-9233 and ask for Hartman or Barrett.

You can visit the Explorers website here.