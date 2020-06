A garage in the 2100 block of Farnam Street in Davenport was destroyed by fire on June 30, 2020. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A garage is a total loss following an overnight fire in Davenport.

It happened in the 2100 block of Farnam Street around 3 a.m.

MidAmerican Energy was present as the fire impacted power lines.

At least two houses were without power as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.