A fire at the Monmouth Airport damaged a hangar and several planes on October 25, 2019. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)

A fire at the Monmouth Airport has left one hangar totally destroyed. According to fire officials, of the ten planes inside at the time, nine suffered damages and several are a total loss.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.