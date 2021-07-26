Fire destroys metal shop building, blaze under investigation

A fire that destroyed a metal shop building Saturday in Burlington remains under investigation.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Burlington firefighters responded to a structure fire at 14608 Highway 99, rural Burlington, in Tama Township, a news release says.

The first firefighter arrived on scene at 10 a.m. and reported flames coming from a large outbuilding. Gladstone, Danville, and West Burlington crews also responded.

The fire was contained to a 75’ by 40’ metal shop building owned by Richard McClure. The

building sustained substantial damage and is considered a total loss,, the release says.

Two Burlington firefighters were transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with heat-related injuries and have since been released.

Witnesses said the fire started in an RV parked inside. Damage estimates for the structure and contents are still being assessed, but together may exceed $200,000, the release says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious. Twelve on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the call from various locations in the city.

Deputies with Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office helped at the scene and the Auxiliary to Local 301 provided food. Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:52 p.m. There were no further injuries.

Mediapolis Fire Department also responded on automatic aid. Mutual aid departments provided 15 additional firefighters along with four additional water tenders. Seven off-duty Burlington firefighters were called in, too.

