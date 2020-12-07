Fire destroys storage building in Muscatine

A late Sunday night fire destroyed a storage building and its contents in Muscatine.

Around 11:30 p.m., a resident called 9-1-1 to report a smell of smoke in the area of Sampson Street near the Canadian Pacific Railroad.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from a building at 2357 Sampson Street.

The building collapsed shortly after crews arrived. The fire was under control after about an hour.

An end loader pushed the debris into a pile as the fire crews sprayed it down.

The tin storage building along with its contents were a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

