A family from Davenport is struggling after they lost their home of almost 30 years to a fire.

The Young family lost their home, clothes and many memories in that fire Thursday

The Youngs were told they would have to be out of their house for at least six to eight months.

That fire is currently under investigation by the Davenport Fire Department.

“The upstairs is almost completely gone,” Faye Young said. “And the downstairs just has a lot of water and smoke damage. The Lord blessed us. He gave us another chance.”

The family plans to set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses arising due to the house fire.

Right now they’re searching for an apartment.