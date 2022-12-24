The Clinton County Board of Supervisors seeks residents who live in the Miles Benefited Fire District to serve as a trustee for that district.

The Miles Benefited Fire District is in both Clinton and Jackson counties. The appointment is made by joint action of both Boards of Supervisors from each county, a news release says.

In Jackson County, the fire district is generally located in the eastern half of Van Buren Township and the eastern half of Washington Township and includes all of Iowa Township and Union Township except the City of Sabula. In Clinton County, the fire district is generally located in the northeastern quarter of Deep Creek Township and eastern half of the southeastern quarter of Deep Creek Township.

The term is three years and will begin immediately with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2025.

The Board of Trustees for the benefited fire district is responsible for setting a budget for the district that may include setting a tax levy, approve contracts for fire protection, purchase equipment and materials and make other decisions for the fire district. The details of a benefited fire district can be found in the Code of Iowa Chapter 357B.

A Clinton County resident who lives in the fire district and is age 18 or older may submit an application. The application is here. The application should be submitted to: Board of Supervisors; PO Box 2957., Clinton IA 52732. The deadline to apply is March 21, 2023. Applicants should write Miles Benefited Fire District on the top of the application.

All appointive boards, commissions, committees, and councils of a political subdivision of the state that are established by the Code, if not otherwise provided by law, shall be gender balanced.