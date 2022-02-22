Several truck trailers caught fire Tuesday night in Rock Island.

This was around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 2nd Street and 5th Avenue, near the Habegger Corporation building and adjacent to the Illinois 92 expressway. Our crew could see smoke drifting across the expressway near the 7th Avenue exit.

Multiple police and fire units responded, including crews from Rock Island and the Arsenal.

It is not clear at this time precisely how many trailers and truck cabs were directly impacted by the fire, but flames could be seen extending well into the air. At least one extension ladder fire unit was extended out over the blaze.

It is also not known at this time if there were any injuries.