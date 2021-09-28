Fire impacts two businesses overnight

UPDATE: Tuesday, Sept. 28 — A manager at Rudy’s Tacos in Davenport tells Local 4 News that the fire will mean they will be closed for six weeks, impacting 30 employees.

EARLIER: A gas main fire impacts two businesses in Davenport early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to calls of fire at Rudy’s Tacos and Active Endeavors on Elmore Avenue near East 39th Street. This was around 1 a.m.

Reports indicated that a gas main had caught fire.

We are working to learn the cause of the fire as well as if there were any injuries.