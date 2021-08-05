Fire in boarded-up house considered ‘intentional’

No one was injured in a structure fire Tuesday in Galesburg, where officials call the blaze “intentional.”

Galesburg fire crews responded to a structure fire shortly before 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of North Cherry Street, a news release says. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor and attic space of the boarded-up home.

Crews entered the second story and made entry with a hose line to attack the fire. Fire extensively damaged the third-story and attic areas, the release says.

A Galesburg Fire Department investigator has ruled the fire as “intentional.”

Officials ask anyone with information about the fire to contact the Galesburg Police Department or the Galesburg Fire Department at 309-343-9151.