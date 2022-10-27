There were no injuries Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation in Burlington.

At 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Bent River Brewing at 500 Jefferson St. for a report of smoke coming up through the floor.

Firefighters arrived one minute later and found smoke coming from the front of DeLuxe Aesthetics at 506 Jefferson St. Firefighters forced entry into the business and located a fire just under the floor of the front display window.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to this area, but smoke had traveled throughout the business and into the two adjoining businesses.

DeLuxe Aesthetics was closed at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. Damage estimates are still being assessed and the property is insured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious. Eleven on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by seven West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. A box alarm was struck, calling in off-duty Burlington firefighters and also bringing assistance from Danville and Mediapolis Fire Departments.

Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:58 p.m.