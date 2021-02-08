Fire in Davenport damages apartment complex

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of 9th Street on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the 2-story apartment complex consisting of six units, they saw heavy smoke coming from the front door of one of the apartments. The lone occupant of the apartment was already out of the unit.

Firefighters entered the apartment and found smoke throughout the home and heavy fire in the basement that prevented them from being able to enter the basement. Instead, they cut a hole in the wall of an adjacent apartment’s basement to get access and extinguish the fire.

A dog was safely removed from the apartment.

There were three families in the apartment complex at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross provided aid to those affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.