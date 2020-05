A fire on the 500 block of 1st Avenue in Sherrard leaves a home as a total loss.

Fire fighters responded to the scene around 8:45 PM on Tuesday night. Several local fire departments assisted in putting out the fire. Officials say nobody was currently living in the house that caught fire.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

We’ll provide more information here on OurQuadCities.com as we learn more.