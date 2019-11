Crews on the scene of a house fire near 4th Avenue and 8th Street in Silvis. (Chase Davis, OurQuadCities.com)

Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire that occurred around 2 p.m. on 4th Avenue and 8th Street in Silvis.

Three houses have sustained damage, and the house where the fire began appears to be destroyed.

Three houses have sustained damage, the house that caught fire is destroyed pic.twitter.com/dXWz2RULSw — Chase Davis WHBF (@ChaseDavisNews) November 25, 2019

