Two Muscatine residents escaped injury when their home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuseday for a fire at the back of a house near the gas meter at 2920 Park Ave. West, according to a news release from Muscatine Fire Department.

(muscatineiowa.gov)

Crews found the residents out of the house upon arrival at the scene.

Because of strong afternoon winds, the fire was pushed into the structure and had entered into a back room. Fire crews initiated an aggressive interior fire attack and stopped the fire from spreading further. However, the fire did enter the attic of the home from the overhang of the roof, Crews entered and overhauled the attic as well.

The main body of fire was under control within five minutes but searching and extinguishing hidden fire continued for almost two more hours, the release says.

One occupant was medically evaluated as a precaution, but was released at the scene. There were no injuries to any responders, according to the release.

The on-scene investigation is complete. A final cause has yet to be determined but it does appear to be an accidental fire, according to the release. The initial fire loss estimate is $100,000.

The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County EMA responded with the initial call. The Muscatine Fire Department had 14 firefighters on the scene. The American Red Cross and 1-800-BOARD UP assisted the fire victims at the scene.