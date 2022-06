Quad Citians are getting ready to buy fireworks, but with that come many dangers if people are not careful when it comes to fireworks at home.

On Tuesday, fire marshals from the Quad Cities came together to talk about safety and times when people can use fireworks.

Approved times are July 3-4 from 2-11 p.m. If people are caught with fireworks after 11 p.m., they will be fined. The first offense starts with $250 and go up to $625.