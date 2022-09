The annual Fire Muster and Lights and Siren Parade will be noon until 4 p.m. Sunday in the Village of East Davenport.

Among the features will be fire demonstrations, food, Sparky the Fire Dog, a fire-safety house, vendors, and live music. The parade will leave Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and proceed to the Village of East Davenport.

For more information, call 563-391-6431 (8-10 p.m.) or 563-508-7826.